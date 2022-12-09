Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.81

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.81 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.47). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 117.90 ($1.44), with a volume of 840,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.43. The stock has a market cap of £941.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

