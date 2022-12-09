LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda Sells 40,000 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 217,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

