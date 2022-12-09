Lido DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00006051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $836.95 million and $8.11 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,430,485 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

