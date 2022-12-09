Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.33 billion and approximately $14.63 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,240.18 or 0.07233185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,790,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,789,621.67775303 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,247.7556985 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,572,282.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

