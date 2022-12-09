Lido wstETH Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,391.10 or 0.08102195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $12.10 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

