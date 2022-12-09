LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 561,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,254. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

