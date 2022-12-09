Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
