Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LGF-A opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Insider Transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment

About Lions Gate Entertainment

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,921.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,113,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,386,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 786,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,900.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

