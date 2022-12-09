Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.93 million and $90.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,986,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,956,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00266974 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.