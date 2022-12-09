Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOKM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

