Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

NYSE:TMO opened at $567.95 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.28. The company has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

