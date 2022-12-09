Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 27,200 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.08% of Guess’ worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

