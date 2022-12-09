Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

