Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

