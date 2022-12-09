Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $94,865,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPN opened at $98.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 449.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

