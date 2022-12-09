Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,880 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

