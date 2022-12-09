Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $481.65 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $482.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.65 and a 200-day moving average of $408.78.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

