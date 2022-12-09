Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 6,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

