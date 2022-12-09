Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

