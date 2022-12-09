Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 4.3%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

