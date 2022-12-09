Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.85.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.44 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $427.47.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

