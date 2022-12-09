Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $387.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.12.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $374.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $427.47.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

