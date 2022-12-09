Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.87-$9.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.12.

LULU traded down $50.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $427.47.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $17,727,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

