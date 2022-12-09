Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $374.51, but opened at $349.46. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $339.60, with a volume of 40,008 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.12.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.