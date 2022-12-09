Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.605-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 13.3 %

LULU traded down $49.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.57. 358,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,269. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.