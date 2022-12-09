Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 1,785,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,804,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Luokung Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.