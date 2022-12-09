M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

