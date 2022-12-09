M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

USRT opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

