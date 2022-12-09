M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,764 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

FLQL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

