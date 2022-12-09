M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 120,006 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,006 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 309,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,238,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.