M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 235 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $322.94. 18,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,804. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

