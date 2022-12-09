Magic Internet Money Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $392,921.45 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505872 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.58 or 0.30246255 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

