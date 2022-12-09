Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MGY stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

