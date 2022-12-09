MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.86

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 21852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 557,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 409,548 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 524,131 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.