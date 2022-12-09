ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAN opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

