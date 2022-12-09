Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,769. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

