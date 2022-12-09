Martine Gerow Purchases 10,000 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

GBTG stock remained flat at $5.36 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,446. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.