Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

