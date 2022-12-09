Mask Network (MASK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.78 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00019534 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $228.33 million and $95.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00506059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.21 or 0.30248643 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

