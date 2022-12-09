Mask Network (MASK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.78 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00019534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $228.33 million and approximately $95.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

