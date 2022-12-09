Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
