Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.