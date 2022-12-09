Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $351.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.14 and its 200-day moving average is $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

