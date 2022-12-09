MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. 1,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.84. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

