Mather Group LLC. Acquires 3,530 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 191,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,889,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,178. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

