Mather Group LLC. Buys 90,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.29% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. 117,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

