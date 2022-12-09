Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $133,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after buying an additional 362,299 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after buying an additional 573,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after buying an additional 334,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,236. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

