Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,360 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.20. 23,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,065. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

