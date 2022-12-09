MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 0.6%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.46). 75,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 58,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.49).

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 15.05. The company has a market capitalization of £451.05 million and a P/E ratio of -32.85.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

