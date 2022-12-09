Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading Down 11%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 75,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 72,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.