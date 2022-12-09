Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Trading Up 8.8%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Medivir AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Medivir AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.