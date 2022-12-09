Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,215,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MRK opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

